Amid Trump’s Attacks On MSNBC Host’s Appearance, FLOTUS Stands By Her Man

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 29, 2017 11:27 am

First Lady Melania Trump, whose signature position is her stance against bullying on social media, on Thursday defended her husband’s tweeted attack on “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance.

“As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

Grisham did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed Brzezinski wanted to join him at his Mar-a-Lago resort while “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“I said no!” he crowed in a tweet.

He dubbed Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and called her co-host Joe Scarborough “Psycho Joe.”

In November 2016, Melania Trump pledged to fight online bullying as first lady in her first appearance on the campaign trail since the Republican National Convention.

“I will be an advocate for women and for children,” she said. “Children and teenagers can be fragile. They are hurt when they are made fun of or made to feel less in looks or intelligence.”

She condemned “mean and too rough” comments made by people with “no name hiding on the Internet.”

“We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other,” she said. “We must treat each other with respect and kindness even when we disagree.”

At the time, the New York Times had a list of more than 200 people, places and things her husband had insulted on Twitter since announcing his candidacy in June 2015.

As of June 2017, the list stands at 332 entities.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Amid Trump's Attacks On MSNBC Host's Appearance, FLOTUS Stands By Her Man

