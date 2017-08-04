TPM Livewire

McCain on Trump-Backed Immigration Bill: ‘I Wouldn’t Do It’

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published August 4, 2017 7:25 am

While he is a supporter of a merit-based immigration plan, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he wouldn’t support the Trump-backed immigration bill that would favor green card applicants who can demonstrate skills because he’s concerned about how it would impact farm labor in his home state.

“I think you have to consider that we do want high-tech people, but we also need low-skilled people who will do work that Americans won’t do,” McCain told the Arizona Republic during a sit-down with its editors and reporters this week. “I wouldn’t do it. Even in my misspent youth, I wouldn’t do it.”

The RAISE Act, which was announced Tuesday by the President and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and David Perdue (R-GA), would favor green card applicants who demonstrate skills, education and language ability over relations to people already here. It also seeks to cut legal immigration in half over the next decade.

“Immigration reform is one of the issues I’d like to see resolved,” McCain told the local paper. “I’ve got to talk to him (Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer) about when would be the best time. I think there are all kinds of deals to be made out there. I really do.”

Just before leaving Washington last week to undergo treatment for brain cancer, McCain said he spoke with Schumer (D-NY) about reviving immigration reform discussions. Together, the two lead an unsuccessful 2013 bipartisan reform effort, coined the “Gang of Eight.” Their legislation looked at border security and a path to citizenship, as well as visa reform.

“Basically it’s what we passed last time, brought up to date with the new challenges, like opioids,” he said. “It’s still there. We got 68 votes, I think, the last time. I don’t think that’s going to be any different next time.”

He said he isn’t against a border wall, but would rather see the U.S. use technology, drones and “rapid-reaction capabilities” to address the issue.

“To think that a wall is going to stop illegal immigration or drugs is crazy,” he said.

McCain is not the only Republican to come out against the merit-based immigration bill. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released a statement Wednesday saying the cuts to legal immigration would be “devastating” to his state’s economy.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) made similar comments. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

As Mueller Probe Ramps Up, Conway Suggests It's A 'Fishing Expedition' 1 minute ago

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested Thursday night that special counsel Robert Mueller's probe was becoming a...

Interior Dept Watchdog Launches Probe Into Zinke Calls To Alaska Senators 52 minutes ago

The Interior’s Department’s Office of the Inspector General has launched a “preliminary investigation” into Secretary...

Senate Blocks Trump's Ability To Make Recess Appointments This Month about 1 hours ago

Before the Senate left for its August recess on Thursday, lawmakers agreed to a series of...

Murkowski: I Told Trump I Would Vote For Alaska, Not The Republican Party about 2 hours ago

During a sit-down interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan...

Ryan: We Must Pass Major Legislation Or GOP Will 'Depress Turnout' In 2018 about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday emphasized that congressional Republicans must pass major legislation...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.