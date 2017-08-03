TPM Livewire

Graham: Trump-Backed Immigration Plan Would Be ‘Devastating’ For S.C.

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published August 3, 2017 8:39 am

The merit-based immigration proposal backed by the President would be damaging to South Carolina’s two strongest industries, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who came out against the plan just hours after the President made it public.

The RAISE Act, which was announced Tuesday by the President and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and David Perdue (R-GA) would favor green card applicants who demonstrate skills, education and language ability over relations to people already here. It also seeks to cut legal immigration in half over the next decade.

Graham said that move would be “devastating” to his state’s agriculture and tourism industries, where jobs are often filled by immigrants.

“South Carolina’s number one industry is agriculture and tourism is number two.  If this proposal were to become law, it would be devastating to our state’s economy which relies on this immigrant workforce,” he said in a statement. “South Carolina’s agriculture and tourism industry advertise for American workers and want to fill open positions with American workers. Unfortunately, many of these advertised positions go unfilled. Hotels, restaurants, golf courses and farmers will tell you this proposal – to cut legal immigration in half — would put their business in peril.”

He said the measure “incentivizes” illegal immigration, which would hurt his state’s economy.

“After dealing with this issue for more than a decade, I know that when you restrict legal labor to employers it incentivizes cheating,” he said.

Other Republicans have expressed concerns about the bill as well, with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) saying he would like to see manufacturing and agriculture be considered skills that allow admittance under this plan because “not one dairy plants” in his state can “hire enough people to work.”

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) made similar comments, telling the Washington Examiner his state has “work force needs” that often have to be filled by “immigrants labor supply.”

H/t The Post and Courier 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Graham: Trump-Backed Immigration Plan Would Be ‘Devastating’ For S.C. 5 minutes ago

The merit-based immigration proposal backed by the President would be damaging to South Carolina’s...

Anthony Scaramucci Says He'll Speak Publicly Friday 7 minutes ago

Anthony Scaramucci, the ousted White House communications director, told CNN on Wednesday that he...

Christie Says He Was ‘Very Restrained’ When He Confronted Cubs Fan about 1 hours ago

After a confrontation with a Cubs fan at a Milwaukee Brewers game over the...

Reports: Kelly Told Sessions His Job Is Safe Despite Trump's Public Anger about 1 hours ago

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly assured Attorney General Jeff Sessions over...

Trump Denies Calling White House A 'Dump': 'TOTALLY UNTRUE' about 2 hours ago

After a brief hiatus from bashing the media on Twitter, President Donald Trump on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.