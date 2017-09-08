McCain On Trump’s Deal With Dems: ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like It Before’

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) expressed confusion Thursday at a deal struck between Democratic congressional leaders and President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, in a meeting between Trump and congressional leaders of both sides, the President unexpectedly agreed to sign a three-month debt ceiling bill — rather than a much longer-term one — in addition to hurricane relief and a government-funding bill.

Trump also hinted that he was interested in permanently ending the debt ceiling — anathema to conservative principles — and tweeted on Thursday that DACA recipients had “nothing to worry about” for the next six months, fulfilling a request by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“Haven’t seen anything like it before,” McCain told the Washington Post of the dealings.

He added, referring to Trump: “I have no way of divining his motives. I’m a pretty intelligent guy, but I don’t understand this.”

Another Republican, the conservative congressman Dave Brat (R-VA), put it another way Thursday. “The swamp is in full control as far as we’re all concerned,” he said.