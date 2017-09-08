TPM Livewire

McCain On Trump’s Deal With Dems: ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like It Before’

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks from his Senate office as Congress returns from the August recess to face work on immigration, the debt limit, funding the government, and help for victims of Hurricane Harvey, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Earlier, McCain declared President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out an Obama administration program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants “the wrong approach” at a time when Republicans and Democrats need to work together. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published September 8, 2017

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) expressed confusion Thursday at a deal struck between Democratic congressional leaders and President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, in a meeting between Trump and congressional leaders of both sides, the President unexpectedly agreed to sign a three-month debt ceiling bill — rather than a much longer-term one — in addition to hurricane relief and a government-funding bill.

Trump also hinted that he was interested in permanently ending the debt ceiling — anathema to conservative principles — and tweeted on Thursday that DACA recipients had “nothing to worry about” for the next six months, fulfilling a request by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“Haven’t seen anything like it before,” McCain told the Washington Post of the dealings.

He added, referring to Trump: “I have no way of divining his motives. I’m a pretty intelligent guy, but I don’t understand this.”

Another Republican, the conservative congressman Dave Brat (R-VA), put it another way Thursday. “The swamp is in full control as far as we’re all concerned,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
