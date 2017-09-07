TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Stews After Trump Deal With Dems: ‘The Swamp Is In Full Control’

PIN-IT
Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, explains his position to a TV interviewer before his group meets with President Donald Trump as the GOP's long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare" moves to a showdown vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published September 7, 2017 5:41 pm

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) said Thursday that, eight months into Donald Trump’s presidency, “the swamp is in full control.”

Brat, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, made the comment to MSNBC’s Chuck Todd by way of expressing his frustration at Trump’s recent dealing with congressional Democrats. Bending to their demands on Wednesday, Trump agreed to sign a short-term debt ceiling increase bundled together with hurricane relief and a government funding bill. Republicans were incensed.

Brat said of the deal: “We obviously don’t like the Dec. 15 date. I think everybody in the whole country knows when you have a fiscal cliff and a huge budget deal and the kitchen sink being thrown in by both sides over the last 10 years, nothing good comes of it in terms of fiscal responsibility.”

“In May you said something interesting,” Todd told Brat later in the interview. “You said this to the President: ‘He’s learning the politics up here.’ Well, what do you think he’s learned now?”

“The swamp is in full control as far as we’re all concerned, right?” Brat replied.

“Is the President part of the swamp now?” Todd asked. “Is that what you believe?”

“No, he couldn’t get what he wanted done,” Brat explained. “All of us Republicans ran on repealing Obamacare. We promised it for seven years, voted on if for 50 times and it didn’t happen.”

Trump’s relationship with Republican leadership in Congress has reportedly soured in recent months, a product of his frustration at slow-moving Republican legislative priorities. He pledged during the 2016 to “drain the swamp” of Washington, D.C., though his own administration has been a tangled web of ethics violations. 

“So you don’t blame him for being frustrated and saying ‘Why should I trust the Republican leadership, they couldn’t deliver, so I’m going to work with these guys?’” Todd asked.

“No, I wouldn’t go that far, but I’m saying the swamp is winning,” Brat said.

Later in the interview, the congressman emphasized one thing that would win Republicans back to Trump’s side: Changing the tax code. For Trump and nearly every Republican in Congress, top on the list of “reforms” is slashing top corporate tax rates.

“If we get taxes through, everyone is going to be happy again,” Brat said. “America is great again and everyone will be happy.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Stews After Trump Deal With Dems: 'The Swamp Is In Full Control' 14 seconds ago

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) said Thursday that, eight months into Donald Trump’s presidency, “the swamp...

Trump Jr. After Senate Russia Interview: I Answered 'All Of Their Questions' 53 minutes ago

President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. released a statement Thursday via Twitter after his...

Report: Mueller Asks To Interview WH Staffers Over 'Adoption' Statement about 2 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller has approached the White House regarding interviews with individuals who were...

LePage Loses Battle To Call Medicaid Expansion 'Welfare' On November Ballot about 2 hours ago

A campaign by Maine's firebrand Gov. Paul LePage (R) to make sure Medicaid is labeled...

Mulvaney: Trump 'Probably Is' Annoyed With Republican Leaders, And So Am I about 2 hours ago

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said President Donald Trump "probably is" annoyed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.