TPM Livewire

Pelosi Says She Asked Trump To Re-Assure ‘Dreamers’ For Next Six Months (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. accompanied by members of the House and Senate Democrats, gestures during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. House and Senate Democrats gather to call for Congressional Republicans to stand up to President Trump's decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative by bringing the DREAM Act for a vote on the House and Senate Floor. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana/FR159526 AP
By Published September 7, 2017 11:37 am

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took credit Thursday for a tweet from President Donald Trump that DACA recipients had “nothing to worry about” for the next six months.

Trump ended DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, on Tuesday, and applications for work permits under the program ceased to be accepted the following day. However, current DACA recipients with permits expiring by March 5, 2018 can apply for an extension before Oct. 5 of this year. Those with permits expiring after March 5 cannot.

In a press briefing, Pelosi confirmed reports that she had spoken with Trump Thursday morning, and said she had asked the President to put DACA recipients’ minds at ease, at least for the next six months. She also expressed optimism that Congress would be able to assemble legislation protecting DACA recipients during that time.

“Some of the concerns that people had when it came out is, ‘Well, he said six months,’” she said, referring to Trump’s six-month delay before the first DACA recipients are eligible for deportation. “And these people are being fearful that it said, ‘Pack up, because you’re out of here in six months,’ not, ‘We have six months and we’re going to pass a bill, so take comfort.’”

“So that’s what I said to him when he called this morning,” she continued, paraphrasing the conversation: “‘People really need a re-assurance from you, Mr. President, that the six-month period is not a period of round up, but that DACA is frozen and these people will not be vulnerable.’”

Pelosi used a colorful phrase to describe the timeline leading up to the tweet:

She said separately, concerning potential legislation to allow DACA recipients to stay in the country lawfully: “I am praying that the President really cares about the Dreamers, or knows that he should care about the Dreamers, and that we’re going to pass this bill.”

“Dreamers” generally refers to young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

“We want to do it as soon as possible, to strike while the iron is hot, because public opinion is so much in favor,” she added. “The faith-based community, the business community, people who care about America are all weighing in on this.”

Pelosi added that Trump had told her he would sign into law the DREAM Act, which was first introduced in Congress in 2001 and offers a path to legal status for young undocumented immigrants.

“The President said he would — he supports that,” she said. “He would sign it.”

Watch below via CBS News:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: Trump, Amir of Kuwait Hold Joint Press Conference At 1:30 PM ET 8 minutes ago

President Donald Trump and Kuwait's Amir Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah are scheduled to hold...

Trump On Irma: 'Certainly, We're Being Hit With A Lot Of Hurricanes' 10 minutes ago

President Donald Trump said Thursday that “certainly, we're being hit with a lot of hurricanes,”...

Graydon Carter To Step Down As Vanity Fair Editor After 25 Years 59 minutes ago

Graydon Carter, the longtime editor of Vanity Fair, on Thursday announced that he will...

Trump Jr.: I Met With Russian Lawyer Out Of My Interest In Clinton's 'Fitness' about 1 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr., in a statement offered with his closed-door interview Thursday with the Senate...

Ryan: Trump Knifed GOP For 'Bipartisan Moment' Amid Storm Response about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said President Donald Trump sided with Democrats...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.