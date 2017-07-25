TPM Livewire

Report: Manafort To Provide Notes From Trump Tower Meeting To Senate Panel

Matt Rourke/AP
July 25, 2017

When he meets with Senate investigators this week, Paul Manafort is expected to provide contemporaneous notes he took during a June 2016 meeting billed as part of the Russian government’s effort to help the Trump campaign, Politico reported.

An anonymous source “close to the investigation” told Politico that the former Trump campaign chairman is expected to answer questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about the Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya. Donald Trump, Jr. and Jared Kushner were also in attendance.

Kushner and Trump Jr. also are meeting with congressional investigators behind closed doors this week to discuss their involvement in the rendezvous, which was pitched as an opportunity to obtain damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Correction: This story wrongly identified the committee Manafort would turn his meeting notes over to as the Senate Judiciary Committee. He is expected to meet with investigators with the Senate Intelligence Committee. TPM regrets the error.

