McConnell Says Roy Moore ‘Should Step Aside’: ‘I Believe The Women’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Monday that Roy Moore should step aside from his campaign for the U.S. Senate following allegations that he pursued relationships with teenagers decades ago, including making sexual advances on a 14-year-old.

“I think he should step aside,” McConnell said at a press conference Monday, responding to a reporter’s question.

“Is the burden on Moore to prove these false, versus someone to prove that these are true in this situation?” another reporter asked later. Moore has threatened to sue the Washington Post for its revelations. “Do you believe these allegations to be true?”

“I believe the women, yes,” McConnell responded.

McConnell said “we’re looking at” a write-in campaign to provide a Republican alternative to Moore. Asked if Sen. Luther Strange (R-KY), his choice for the Republican nomination who was defeated in the primary by Moore, would pursue a write-in candidacy, McConnell said “we’ll see.”

McConnell’s communications director, David Popp, pointed TPM to a video of McConnell’s press conference published by WLKY. To view McConnell’s full response regarding Moore, watch WLKY’s video starting at 9:04 here.

