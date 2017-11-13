TPM Livewire

McConnell Says Roy Moore ‘Should Step Aside’: ‘I Believe The Women’

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published November 13, 2017 11:35 am

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Monday that Roy Moore should step aside from his campaign for the U.S. Senate following allegations that he pursued relationships with teenagers decades ago, including making sexual advances on a 14-year-old.

“I think he should step aside,” McConnell said at a press conference Monday, responding to a reporter’s question.

“Is the burden on Moore to prove these false, versus someone to prove that these are true in this situation?” another reporter asked later. Moore has threatened to sue the Washington Post for its revelations. “Do you believe these allegations to be true?”

“I believe the women, yes,” McConnell responded.

McConnell said “we’re looking at” a write-in campaign to provide a Republican alternative to Moore. Asked if Sen. Luther Strange (R-KY), his choice for the Republican nomination who was defeated in the primary by Moore, would pursue a write-in candidacy, McConnell said “we’ll see.”

McConnell’s communications director, David Popp, pointed TPM to a video of McConnell’s press conference published by WLKY. To view McConnell’s full response regarding Moore, watch WLKY’s video starting at 9:04 here.

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rand Paul Says He Will Return To Work In DC After Alleged Assault By Neighbor 14 minutes ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday said he will return to work in Washington,...

McConnell Says Roy Moore 'Should Step Aside': 'I Believe The Women' 16 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Monday that Roy Moore should step aside...

Woman Says George HW Bush Groped Her When She Was 16 During Photo Op about 1 hours ago

Another woman has claimed former President George H.W. Bush inappropriately grabbed her during a...

Hannity Diehards Smash Keurigs After Company Boycotts Fox Show about 3 hours ago

Fox News host Sean Hannity cheered on his fans on Sunday night as they...

Roy Moore Threatens To Sue Washington Post Over Allegations From 4 Women about 4 hours ago

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Sunday threatened to sue the Washington Post...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.