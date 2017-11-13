TPM Livewire

Roy Moore Threatens To Sue Washington Post Over Allegations From 4 Women

Hal Yeager/FR170776 AP
By Published November 13, 2017 7:43 am

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Sunday threatened to sue the Washington Post over its report last week on allegations from several women who said Moore pursued relationships with them while they were teenagers.

During the Christian Citizen Task Force forum in Huntsville, Alabama, Moore said that the Washington Post, “will be sued,” per NBC News.

At a Saturday event, Moore questioned why the four women came forward with their accusations now, just a month out from the December election, according to the Washington Post. The Senate candidate has painted the allegations as a “political attack” on him from the left.

“Why do they come now?” Moore said Saturday, per the Post. “Because there are groups that don’t want me in the United States Senate. They’re desperate.”

Four women accused Moore of pursuing relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One of the women said that Moore groped her when she was 14 and he was 32.

The Senate candidate and former state Supreme Court justice has denied the allegations, and claimed on Friday that he never so much as talked to Leigh Corfman, the woman who accused Moore of groping her.

During a Friday radio interview with Sean Hannity, Moore did acknowledge meeting two of the women and said he took them on dates and kissed them while they were in their late teens and he in his early 30s. But he denied doing anything wrong.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
