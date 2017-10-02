Images From Las Vegas Shooting Capture Terror, Chaos From Scene

A mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night killing at least 50 people and wounding hundreds has become the deadliest in U.S. history.

Images from the active shooting scene showed the terror and chaos as people rushed to dodge and protect themselves from incoming bullets.

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino located on the Las Vegas Strip opened fire across the street toward an outdoor country music festival.

Vegas police identified the suspected shooter as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old white man from Mesquite, Nevada. Paddock fatally shot himself before police could enter his hotel room, according to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Warning: Content may be disturbing.

#LasVegas gunman Stephen Paddock had in excess of ten guns in his room & killed himself before police arrivedhttps://t.co/riGzMAKqiz pic.twitter.com/V7NG3IVnoH — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 2, 2017