Police Chief: We Believe Las Vegas Shooting Suspect Killed Himself

The suspected perpetrator of a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night fatally shot himself before police forcibly entered his hotel room, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday morning.

“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Lombardo said at a press briefing Monday morning, asked about the scene in the shooter’s hotel room when police forcibly entered.

Asked about what his officers found in the shooter’s hotel room, Lombardo said: “We are still going through the search warrant actively at this time, but it’s in excess of 10 rifles.”

Lombardo identified the shooting suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a white male from Mesquite, Nevada. At the press conference, Lombardo said Paddock “received a citation several years ago, and that citation was handled as a matter of normal practice in the court system.”

Paddock is alleged to have shot into a crowd of concert goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. He killed at least 50 people, according to police, making Sunday night’s shooting the deadliest in American history. In June 2016, Omar Mateen killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.