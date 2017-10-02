TPM Livewire

Police Chief: We Believe Las Vegas Shooting Suspect Killed Himself

PIN-IT
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal
By Published October 2, 2017 9:17 am

The suspected perpetrator of a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night fatally shot himself before police forcibly entered his hotel room, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday morning.

“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Lombardo said at a press briefing Monday morning, asked about the scene in the shooter’s hotel room when police forcibly entered.

Asked about what his officers found in the shooter’s hotel room, Lombardo said: “We are still going through the search warrant actively at this time, but it’s in excess of 10 rifles.”

Lombardo identified the shooting suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a white male from Mesquite, Nevada. At the press conference, Lombardo said Paddock “received a citation several years ago, and that citation was handled as a matter of normal practice in the court system.”

Paddock is alleged to have shot into a crowd of concert goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. He killed at least 50 people, according to police, making Sunday night’s shooting the deadliest in American history. In June 2016, Omar Mateen killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Briefing After Las Vegas Shooting At 2 PM ET 21 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on-camera press...

Trump, First Lady To Lead Moment Of Silence At 2:45 PM ET about 2 hours ago

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will lead a moment of silence at...

FBI: 'No Connection' Found Between Las Vegas Shooting, International Terrorism about 2 hours ago

The FBI on Monday said it has found "no connection" between a mass shooting...

Trump Calls Local Sheriff After Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump called Las Vegas police department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Monday morning after...

Clark County Sheriff: At Least 58 Dead, 515 Wounded From Mass Shooting about 3 hours ago

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday that the mass shooting in Las Vegas...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.