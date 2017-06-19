TPM Livewire

Jared Kushner Headed To Middle East This Week To Push For Peace Talks

PIN-IT
Andrew Harrer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published June 19, 2017 6:56 am

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will travel to the Middle East this week to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders about a potential peace deal.

The trip was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, and later confirmed by other outlets including CNN and the Washington Post.

Kushner is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed White House official. The official told the Journal that Kushner and these leaders will talk about “their priorities and potential next steps.”

Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration’s top official in charge of Israeli-Palestinian peace, will travel to the region on Monday, and Kushner will join on Wednesday, according to the Journal.

Kushner’s trip to the Middle East follows reports that federal investigators are looking into Kushner’s finances as part of the Russia probe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Jared Kushner Headed To Middle East This Week To Push For Peace Talks 23 seconds ago

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will travel to the...

Trump Lawyer Sends Mixed Messages About Russia Probe, Mueller, Tweets about 20 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, an attorney on President Donald Trump's legal team, on Sunday sent mixed...

Rubio: Trump Should Be 'Welcoming' Probe, Not Tweeting About Witch Hunts about 20 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday said President Donald Trump should be welcoming the investigation...

Gingrich: 'No Idea' What Trump Meant By Tweet Appearing To Confirm Probe about 20 hours ago

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, on Sunday...

Schiff: Trump's Team Is Using 'Scorched Earth' Tactics To Undermine Mueller about 21 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday said President Donald Trump's team is using "scorched...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.