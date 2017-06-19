Jared Kushner Headed To Middle East This Week To Push For Peace Talks

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will travel to the Middle East this week to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders about a potential peace deal.

The trip was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, and later confirmed by other outlets including CNN and the Washington Post.

Kushner is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed White House official. The official told the Journal that Kushner and these leaders will talk about “their priorities and potential next steps.”

Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration’s top official in charge of Israeli-Palestinian peace, will travel to the region on Monday, and Kushner will join on Wednesday, according to the Journal.

Kushner’s trip to the Middle East follows reports that federal investigators are looking into Kushner’s finances as part of the Russia probe.