WaPo: Special Counsel Looking At Jared Kushner’s Business Activities

Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 16, 2017 7:20 am

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking into the business dealings of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to President Donald Trump, as part of the Russia investigation, the Washington Post reported Thursday evening, citing unnamed “U.S. officials familiar with the matter.”

Mueller and his team are also looking at the financial activities of Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, and Carter Page, according to the Washington Post.

The probe was already looking at Kushner’s meetings with a Russian banker, as well as a meeting with the Russian ambassador in December, where Kushner reportedly floated a secret line of communication between the Trump transition team and the Russian government, as the Washington Post previously reported.

The congressional committees are also looking at Kushner’s finances, specifically whether he tried to secure Russian financing for his family’s building in Manhattan, NBC reported earlier this month.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s lawyer, seemed to brush off the prospect of Mueller looking at Kushner’s finances.

“We do not know what this report refers to,” Gorelick told the Post. “It would be standard practice for the Special Counsel to examine financial records to look for anything related to ­Russia. Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about ­Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.”

The Washington Post also revealed in its report that FBI general counsel James A. Baker told Comey that he should not tell Trump that he was not under investigation personally. Comey testified last week that he told Trump three times in private that he was not a subject of the investigation, though Mueller is now reportedly looking into whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
