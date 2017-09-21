TPM Livewire

Kimmel Hits Back After Trump Jumps To Cassidy’s Defense On O’Care Repeal (VIDEO)

Published September 21, 2017 7:09 am

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s war of words with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) escalated Wednesday night when Kimmel doubled down on his criticism of the Senate’s latest bill to repeal Obamacare and responded to defenses from both Cassidy and President Donald Trump.

Kimmel first criticized Cassidy Tuesday night, arguing that the senator had gone back on his word that any Obamacare replacement would have to pass the so-called “Jimmy Kimmel test” and ensure that all kids get the health care they need. Cassidy responded to Kimmel Wednesday morning, claiming that the late night host simply does not “understand” the bill. Kimmel was less than pleased with that line.

“Oh, I get it. I don’t understand because I’m a talk-show host, right? Well then, help me out. Which part don’t I understand?” Kimmel asked in response Wednesday night. “Is it the part where you cut $243 billion from federal health-care assistance? Am I not understanding the part where states would be allowed to let insurance companies price you out of coverage for having pre-existing conditions?”

“Which part of that am I not understanding? Or could it be, Senator Cassidy, that the problem is that I do understand, and that you got caught with your G-O-Penis out? Is that possible? Because it feels like it is,” Kimmel added after pointing out that several health care groups have come out against the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Trump also jumped into the fray on Wednesday, claiming that Cassidy would never lie and that the bill covers pre-existing conditions.

“There’s no way President Trump read this bill that he says is ‘great.’ He just wants to get rid of it because Obama’s name is on it,” Kimmel said Wednesday night in response. “The Democrats should just rename it ‘Ivankacare.’ Guaranteed he gets on board. Can you imagine Donald Trump sitting down to read a health-care bill? It’s like trying to imagine a dog doing your taxes. It just doesn’t compute.”

Watch the clip below via ABC:

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
