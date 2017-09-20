Cassidy Responds To Kimmel: ‘More People Will Have Coverage’ With My Plan (VIDEO)

After late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night slammed Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for pushing an Obamacare repeal bill that does not pass the so-called “Jimmy Kimmel test,” Cassidy insisted that his bill actually would protect more Americans.

“I’m sorry he does not understand. Under Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson more people will have coverage, and we protect those with pre-existing conditions,” Cassidy said on CNN’s “New Day” in response to Kimmel. “States like Maine, Virginia, Florida, Missouri — there’ll be billions more dollars to provide health insurance coverage for those in those states that have been passed by by ObamaCare.”

The bill crafted by Cassidy and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) turns most control of health care over to the states, keeping some of Obamacare’s taxes in place and giving funds earmarked for health care to states in the form of block grants. The bill would cut funding for Medicaid substantially, causing many people to lose their health insurance. It would allow states to waive key Obamacare rules, such as protections from price-gouging for people with pre-existing conditions.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo noted that people may have to pay more for health insurance under the senator’s bill, but Cassidy claimed that “the price will actually be lower.”

“What is being circulated is by those who wish to preserve Obamacare, and they’re doing everything they can to discredit the alternative,” Cassidy said.

Earlier this year, Kimmel shared that his infant son needed expensive heart surgery and implored Congress to protect Americans’ health insurance. Cassidy then seized on Kimmel’s story, saying repeatedly that he wanted a replacement for Obamacare to pass the “Jimmy Kimmel test” of making sure children get the health care they need.

Kimmel went after Cassidy and his legislation Tuesday night, asserting that Cassidy “just lied to my face.”

Watch Cassidy’s appearance on “New Day” via CNN: