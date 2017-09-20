Kimmel Blasts Cassidy’s Last-Ditch Push To Repeal O’Care: He ‘Lied To My Face’ (VIDEO)

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night slammed the latest attempt to repeal Obamacare in the Senate, calling out Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who earlier in the year said that any health care bill must pass the “Jimmy Kimmel test.”

Back in May, Kimmel made a heartfelt plea to Republicans in Congress not to repeal Obamacare, sharing that his newborn son needed expensive heart surgery. After Kimmel waded into the health care debate, Cassidy said that any health care plan passed by Republicans should pass the “Jimmy Kimmel test” and ensure that every child gets the health care he or she needs.

Kimmel argued that Cassidy’s Obamacare repeal bill, which Republican leaders are making a last-minute push to pass this month, does not align with the concerns Cassidy laid out in May.

“Not only did Bill Cassidy fail the Jimmy Kimmel test, he failed the Bill Cassidy test,” Kimmel said Tuesday night.

“This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied to my face,” Kimmel added. “We can’t let him do this to our children and our senior citizens and our veterans or to any of us.”

The late night host told Cassidy to “stop using my name” while discussing health care.

“There’s a new Jimmy Kimmel test for you. It’s called the lie-detector test. You’re welcome to stop by the studio and take it anytime,” he said.

Watch the clip via ABC: