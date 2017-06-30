TPM Livewire

Kentucky Secretary Of State Rejects ‘Election Integrity’ Commission Request

By Published June 30, 2017 8:36 am

Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Kentucky secretary of state, on Thursday evening said she would not comply with a data request from President Donald Trump’s “election integrity” commission, making Kentucky the third state to reject the request.

In her statement, Grimes called out the bogus commission as an attempt to bolster conservative voter suppression efforts.

“The president created his election commission based on the false notion that ‘voter fraud’ is a widespread issue — it is not. Indeed, despite bipartisan objections and a lack of authority, the President has repeatedly  spread the lie that three to five million illegal votes were cast in the last election,” Grimes said in the statement. “Kentucky will not aid a commotion that is at best a waste of taxpayer money and at worst an attempt to legitimize voter suppression efforts across the country.”

A spokesman for the secretary of Massachusetts also said Thursday that the state would not comply with commission’s request.

“They’re not going to get it,” spokesman Brian McNiff told Commonwealth Magazine. “It’s not a public record.”

The Vermont secretary of state said Friday morning that the state will not give the commission all of the data it asked for.

Kris Kobach, vice chair of the commission and Kansas secretary of state known for his obsession with voter fraud, sent letters to states on Thursday asking them to turn over publicly-available data on the voters in their states.

Officials in California and Virginia quickly announced that they would not fulfill Kobach’s request.

Kentucky Secretary Of State Rejects 'Election Integrity' Commission Request

