Bogus ‘Election Integrity’ Commission Wants States To Turn Over All Voter Data

Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital Journal
By Published June 29, 2017 1:15 pm
President Trump’s dubious “election integrity” commission is stepping up its activity in a big way ahead of a first meeting scheduled for July: Kris Kobach (R-KS), the vice chair of the commission and architect of many laws making it more difficult to vote, sent letters Thursday to all 50 secretaries of state demanding they turn over all publicly-available data from their voter rolls.

The information Kobach requested of secretaries of state includes:

The full first and last names of all registrants, middle names or initials if available, addresses, dates of birth, political party (if recorded in your state), last four digits of social security number if available, voter history (elections voted in) from 2006 onward, active/inactive status, cancelled status, information regarding any felony convictions, information regarding voter registration in another state, information regarding military status, and overseas citizen information.

The commission’s self-described mission focuses heavily on voter fraud, despite the fact that study after study has found that voter fraud is an extremely rare occurrence. Though the group’s goals ostensibly include “preventing voter intimidation or disenfranchisement,” the officials tapped to lead the effort have a long history of promoting policies that disenfranchise many eligible voters.

Read the letter below:

