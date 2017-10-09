Conway: Corker’s Response To Trump’s Tweets Was ‘Incredibly Irresponsible’

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday criticized Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) for responding to President Donald Trump’s excoriating tweets in kind.

Corker on Sunday responded to Trump’s claim that he refused to endorse the senator for re-election by tweeting that “the White House has become an adult day care center.”

“I find tweets like this to be incredibly irresponsible,” Conway said on “Fox and Friends.”

“INCREDIBLY IRRESPONSIBLE”: @KellyannePolls weighs in on Sen. Bob Corker’s jab at President Trump pic.twitter.com/pqdpOsfJtH — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 9, 2017

She said Corker “has a relationship” with Trump and was “in the White House two weeks ago for a private meeting” with him.

“So that door has been opened,” Conway said. “I think comments like this are less helpful than saying I don’t like X, Y, or Z, but I support the President on tax reform.”