Conway: I Didn’t Defend Trump For ‘The Money’ Because I Didn’t Earn That Much

UNITED STATES - APRIL 11: White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by Michael Wolff during a discussion at the Newseum titled “The President and the Press: The First Amendment in the First 100 Days,” on April 12, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By Published May 16, 2017 1:16 pm

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday said allegations she only defended Donald Trump for a “paycheck” are “absurd” because she didn’t actually make that much money as his campaign manager.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Conway said that her “beliefs, commitments and loyalties are plain to see.”

“The notion that I am serving for ‘the money’ or a ‘paycheck’  is absurd,” she wrote. “As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns.”

Conway claimed she “walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars” to work in Trump’s administration and “would do it again.”

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” claimed on Monday that Conway used to say she needed a shower after defending Trump.

“She would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say, ‘Blech, I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much,” Brzezinski said.

“She said, ‘This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe and basically I’m just going to get through this,'” Scarborough said.

“‘But first I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty to be saying what I’m saying,'” Brzezinski repeated. “I guess she’s just used to it now.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
