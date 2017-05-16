Conway: I Didn’t Defend Trump For ‘The Money’ Because I Didn’t Earn That Much

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday said allegations she only defended Donald Trump for a “paycheck” are “absurd” because she didn’t actually make that much money as his campaign manager.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Conway said that her “beliefs, commitments and loyalties are plain to see.”

“The notion that I am serving for ‘the money’ or a ‘paycheck’ is absurd,” she wrote. “As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns.”

Conway claimed she “walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars” to work in Trump’s administration and “would do it again.”

Taking a moment from more important matters to respond …. pic.twitter.com/B0uL0ME0Bi — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 16, 2017

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” claimed on Monday that Conway used to say she needed a shower after defending Trump.

“She would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say, ‘Blech, I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much,” Brzezinski said.

“She said, ‘This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe and basically I’m just going to get through this,'” Scarborough said.

“‘But first I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty to be saying what I’m saying,'” Brzezinski repeated. “I guess she’s just used to it now.”