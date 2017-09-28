TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Kennedy On Price’s Private Flights: ‘Can’t Put Lipstick On This Pig’ (VIDEO)

Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 28, 2017 2:53 pm

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said Thursday that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on private flights was, plainly, “a pig.” 

A Politico investigation last week first uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of private flights taken by Price. HHS and congressional oversight bodies have said they’re looking into the matter. Asked about Price’s future in the administration, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, “we’ll see.” Price said Thursday that “I think we’ve still got the confidence of the President.”

“Sen. Kennedy, what did you make of his response?” Fox News’ Sandra Smith asked Kennedy Thursday, referring to Price’s comment.

“No excuses here,” Kennedy responded bluntly. “Can’t put lipstick on this pig. It’s a pig.”

“Tom shouldn’t have done this,” he continued. “Whether he stays on is between him and President Trump. But taking these charter flights, playing the big shot on the taxpayer’s dime when you can go by bus or train or regular commercial air — can’t put lipstick on this pig. It was wrong.”

“Should he be fired, senator?” Smith pressed.

“That’s not my call,” Kennedy said. “That’s up to him and the President. But if you’re asking me if I think it’s wrong? It’s dead wrong. It’s more than wrong. And he can’t — don’t defend this. It’s indefensible.”

Watch below via Fox News:

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
