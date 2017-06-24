TPM Livewire

Hillary Clinton: GOP Is ‘Death Party’ If O’Care Repeal Bill Passes

Patrick Semansky/AP
Published June 24, 2017 3:36 pm

Hillary Clinton criticized Republicans’ effort to repeal Obamacare on Friday, calling the GOP “the death party.”

Clinton was responding to estimates from the Center for American Progress (CAP), a liberal advocacy group, that 18,100 to 27,700 additional Americans would die in 2026 as a result of Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill.

Several Senate Republicans wrote the repeal bill in secret over several weeks, releasing it Thursday ahead of a potential vote as early as this coming Thursday.

The bill proposes deep cuts to Medicaid and offers tax credits to individuals purchasing insurance on the individual market that are less generous than Obamacare’s subsidies.

Though the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has not released an estimate of the impacts of Senate Republicans’ bill — it said Thursday that it aims to have an estimate out “early next week” — CAP used data from the CBO’s analysis of House Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill and other data, including that recorded during Massachusetts’ health care reform effort.

“Death panels” is a reference to the frequently-debunked Republican attack against the Affordable Care Act in 2009 and 2010 that the law would allow government bureaucrats to determine care for elderly and sick people.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
