Gowdy: Republican Lawmakers Should Let Mueller ‘Do His Job’

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Sunday said he would encourage Republican colleagues who are calling for an end to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election to “give the guy a chance to do his job.”

“Do you support any effort to either curtail or end the Mueller investigation?” Chris Wallace asked Gowdy on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I don’t, and I readily concede I’m in an increasingly small group of Republicans,” Gowdy said. “I think Bob Mueller has a really distinguished career of service to our country.”

CNN reported Friday night that Mueller filed the first official charges in his investigation into the Trump campaign and administration’s dealings with Russia.

Gowdy said Mueller is “a pretty apolitical guy.”

“I would encourage my Republican friends, give the guy a chance to do his job,” he said. “The result will be known by the facts, by what he uncovers.”