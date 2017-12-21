In Final Senate Speech, Franken Says ‘We’re Losing The War For Truth’

In a farewell address on the Senate floor Thursday morning, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) criticized the policies and political tactics of President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Franken will resign from his seat on Jan. 2 due to allegations from several women that he forcibly kissed or groped them. In his Thursday speech, Franken did not address the accusations against him. Instead he criticized Republicans and reflected on his time in the Senate.

The Minnesota senator walked through several major policy issues, starting with the tax cuts passed Wednesday by both chambers of Congress.

Franken also criticized Republicans’ climate change denialism, efforts to suppress minority voters and work to squash LGBT rights. He said that Trump and Republicans tell lies to push their policies that marginalize minority groups. Franken argued that Trump did not create those lies, but happily pushed them.

“As I leave the Senate, I have to admit that it feels like we’re losing the war for truth. And maybe it’s already lost,” Franken said. “If that’s what happens, then we have lost the ability to have the kinds of arguments that help build consensus.”

Franken said that ordinary Americans need to become better informed in order to “get this country back on track.”