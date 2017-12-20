Franken Spokesperson: Senator ‘Plans To Resign’ On January 2

A spokesperson for Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) told TPM on Wednesday that Franken plans to resign on Jan. 2.
Sen.-designate Tina Smith (D-MN) is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 3, the spokesperson said.
Franken, who announced on Dec. 7 that he would resign from his office in the face of multiple allegations of unwanted kissing and groping, said earlier Wednesday that he would “leave the Senate in a few weeks.”
“When I leave the Senate in a few weeks, I will continue trying to be an educated citizen and an advocate and an activist,” Franken said from the Senate floor, before detailing a series of speeches on policy issues he’ll deliver before his departure.
Some Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) have said they think Franken’s departure is premature, given a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into his conduct announced on Nov. 30.
