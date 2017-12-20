TPM Livewire

Franken Spokesperson: Senator ‘Plans To Resign’ On January 2

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., returns to his office after telling reporters he's embarrassed and ashamed amid sexual misconduct allegations but plans to continue his work in Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. The allegations arose after Los Angeles radio personality Leann Tweeden released a photo showing Franken, then a comedian, reaching out as if to grope her while she slept on a military aircraft during a USO tour in 2006, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published December 20, 2017 3:38 pm

A spokesperson for Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) told TPM on Wednesday that Franken plans to resign on Jan. 2.

Sen.-designate Tina Smith (D-MN) is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 3, the spokesperson said. 

Franken, who announced on Dec. 7 that he would resign from his office in the face of multiple allegations of unwanted kissing and groping, said earlier Wednesday that he would “leave the Senate in a few weeks.”

“When I leave the Senate in a few weeks, I will continue trying to be an educated citizen and an advocate and an activist,” Franken said from the Senate floor, before detailing a series of speeches on policy issues he’ll deliver before his departure.

Some Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) have said they think Franken’s departure is premature, given a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into his conduct announced on Nov. 30. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM.

