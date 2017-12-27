Flynn’s Brother To Trump: It’s ‘About Time You Pardon General Flynn’

Joseph Flynn, the brother of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and campaign aide Michael Flynn, said Tuesday it is “about time” the President pardons his brother.

“About time you pardon General Flynn who has taken the biggest fall given the illegitimacy of his confessed crime in the wake of all this corruption,” Joseph Flynn reportedly tweeted Tuesday afternoon and deleted 15 minutes later. Newsweek confirmed with Joseph Flynn that he had sent the post, which he said he tweeted in response to Trump’s post attacking the FBI and Hillary Clinton for the famous Christopher Steele dossier.

Earlier this month, Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. The plea deal was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the foreign power to win the election.

Joseph Flynn told Newsweek that he stands by his original tweet, even though he deleted it and later sent another, toned-down tweet to Trump asking for a pardon on Tuesday evening.

“Mr. President, I personally believe that a pardon is due to General Flynn, given the apparent and obvious illegitimacy of the manner in which the so called ‘crimes’ he plead guilty to were extracted from him,” he said. “I ask for quick action on this. Thank you and keep up the good work!”

Mr. President, I personally believe that a pardon is due to General Flynn, given the apparent and obvious illegitimacy of the manner in which the so called "crimes"he plead guilty to were extracted from him. I ask for quick action on this. Thank you and keep up the good work! — Joseph J. Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) December 27, 2017

The White House has said the discussion of a pardon for Michael Flynn isn’t necessary until “you get further down the road,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters in the aftermath of Michael Flynn’s guilty plea.

Trump has said he feels “bad” for his former national security adviser, but he isn’t ready to talk about pardons yet.

“We’ll see what happens. Let’s see,” he said.