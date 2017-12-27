TPM Livewire

Flynn’s Brother To Trump: It’s ‘About Time You Pardon General Flynn’

PIN-IT
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published December 27, 2017 8:43 am

Joseph Flynn, the brother of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and campaign aide Michael Flynn, said Tuesday it is “about time” the President pardons his brother.

“About time you pardon General Flynn who has taken the biggest fall given the illegitimacy of his confessed crime in the wake of all this corruption,” Joseph Flynn reportedly tweeted Tuesday afternoon and deleted 15 minutes later. Newsweek confirmed with Joseph Flynn that he had sent the post, which he said he tweeted in response to Trump’s post attacking the FBI and Hillary Clinton for the famous Christopher Steele dossier.

Earlier this month, Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. The plea deal was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the foreign power to win the election.

Joseph Flynn told Newsweek that he stands by his original tweet, even though he deleted it and later sent another, toned-down tweet to Trump asking for a pardon on Tuesday evening.

“Mr. President, I personally believe that a pardon is due to General Flynn, given the apparent and obvious illegitimacy of the manner in which the so called ‘crimes’ he plead guilty to were extracted from him,” he said. “I ask for quick action on this. Thank you and keep up the good work!”

The White House has said the discussion of a pardon for Michael Flynn isn’t necessary until “you get further down the road,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters in the aftermath of Michael Flynn’s guilty plea.

Trump has said he feels “bad” for his former national security adviser, but he isn’t ready to talk about pardons yet.

“We’ll see what happens. Let’s see,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Flynn’s Brother To Trump: It's ‘About Time You Pardon General Flynn' 28 minutes ago

Joseph Flynn, the brother of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and campaign...

Obama Talks Social Media Dangers With Prince Harry In 1st Post-WH Interview about 1 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama would like to see people in leadership find ways for...

Trump Backer Reports Lewandowski's Alleged Butt Slap To The DC Police about 18 hours ago

The DC Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Joy Villa, a singer who...

Hatch Spox: We're Very In On The Joke, Okay? about 19 hours ago

Sen. Orrin Hatch's (R-UT) office was totally just joking when it tweeted an image...

Trump Re-Ups Claims That Dossier Is 'Bogus,' Citing 'Fox And Friends' Report about 22 hours ago

President Donald Trump was seemingly shocked to learn from "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.