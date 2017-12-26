TPM Livewire

Trump Re-Ups Claims That Dossier Is ‘Bogus,’ Citing ‘Fox And Friends’ Report

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump delivers a speech on national security, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published December 26, 2017 11:33 am

President Donald Trump was seemingly shocked to learn from “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday morning that the FBI has not been able to confirm all the salacious claims made in the Christopher Steele dossier, which former FBI Director James Comey himself called “salacious and unverified.”

“WOW,” Trump tweeted, tagging and apparently quoting his favorite show “Fox and Friends” Tuesday.

“‘Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED,'” he said. “And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!”

While it was unclear which particular discussion Trump was attempting to quote, “Fox and Friends” hosts did discuss the Steele dossier on Tuesday morning. The Blaze’s Buck Sexton appeared on the program during the 6:00 a.m. EST hour and spoke about a new report from The Washington Times, citing unnamed sources, about the FBI’s inability to confirm the substance of the dossier. Former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who once chaired the House Oversight Committee, also appeared on the show Tuesday morning and called the document “bogus.”

The dossier was the result of an opposition research project the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign funded, via a law firm. The project, which was led by the private intelligence firm Fusion GPS, was initially funded by the conservative website, The Washington Free Beacon. Steele was hired by Fusion GPS to compile the dossier after Democrats took over the project’s funding.

Tuesday’s tweet is not the first time Trump has tried to discredit the famous Steele dossier. In October he tweeted suggesting the document was funded by “Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all).”

While many of the claims in the dossier have not been substantiated, some of them have been bolstered by new information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Backer Reports Lewandowski's Alleged Butt Slap To The DC Police about 6 hours ago

The DC Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Joy Villa, a singer who...

Hatch Spox: We're Very In On The Joke, Okay? about 7 hours ago

Sen. Orrin Hatch's (R-UT) office was totally just joking when it tweeted an image...

Trump Re-Ups Claims That Dossier Is 'Bogus,' Citing 'Fox And Friends' Report about 10 hours ago

President Donald Trump was seemingly shocked to learn from "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday...

Trump Backer Accuses Lewandowski Of Unwanted Touching At Trump Hotel In DC about 10 hours ago

Joy Villa, a singer who wore a "Make America Great Again"-emblazoned dress to the...

Congressman Calls For 'Purge' Of DOJ And FBI Ranks From The 'Deep State' about 11 hours ago

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) on Tuesday said the Department of Justice and FBI are...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.