Trump: ‘I Feel Very Badly For Flynn’ That The FBI ‘Destroyed His Life’

President Donald Trump on Monday morning claimed that the FBI “destroyed” former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s life but did not go after Hillary Clinton, telling reporters outside the White House that he feels “very badly” for Flynn.

“I feel badly for Gen. Flynn. I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life. And I feel very badly,” Trump told reporters. “I will say this, Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI, nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, and they destroyed his life.”

Pres. Trump says he "feels very badly for General Flynn," and claims "Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI, nothing happened to her." https://t.co/2NwmbHuEvT pic.twitter.com/3n1cIPKMVc — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2017

Trump’s Monday morning comments echoed a Saturday tweet reacting to Flynn’s Friday guilty plea.

So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Flynn on Friday reached a plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian officials during the Trump transition.