Trump: ‘I Feel Very Badly For Flynn’ That The FBI ‘Destroyed His Life’

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Salt Lake City, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published December 4, 2017 9:26 am

President Donald Trump on Monday morning claimed that the FBI “destroyed” former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s life but did not go after Hillary Clinton, telling reporters outside the White House that he feels “very badly” for Flynn.

“I feel badly for Gen. Flynn. I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life. And I feel very badly,” Trump told reporters. “I will say this, Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI, nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, and they destroyed his life.”

Trump’s Monday morning comments echoed a Saturday tweet reacting to Flynn’s Friday guilty plea.

Flynn on Friday reached a plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian officials during the Trump transition.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
