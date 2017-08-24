TPM Livewire

Flake Says Trump Is ‘Inviting’ A 2020 Primary Challenger

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published August 24, 2017 12:41 pm

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Wednesday said President Donald Trump is “inviting” a Republican contender to challenge him for the presidential nomination in 2020 with his present style of governing.

“The direction he’s headed right now, just kind of drilling down on the base rather than trying to expand the base, you know, I think he’s inviting one,” Flake said in an interview on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Political Rewind,” first surfaced by CNN’s KFILE.

Flake said whether a primary challenger comes forward or not “certainly depends on” Trump.

“I think he could govern in a way that he wouldn’t” invite such a challenge, Flake said. “You know, I don’t know. I don’t know. I think that certainly depends on him.”

Trump spent the last week publicly criticizing Flake and praising the senator’s own potential 2018 primary challengers. He called Flake “toxic” in a tweet and “weak on borders, crime and a non-factor in the Senate,” while applauding former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward (R) for running against him.

He continued to attack Flake after a rally in the senator’s home state Tuesday, where the President reportedly met with Flake’s potential challengers backstage to discuss getting rid of the senator.

Flake on Thursday morning brushed off Trump’s disapproval and said it was the President’s “prerogative” to act as he wishes.

“I just have to concern myself with my own campaign and my day job of being a senator,” Flake said on Fox News. “So what the President does or — that’s his prerogative.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Flake Says Trump Is 'Inviting' A 2020 Primary Challenger 14 seconds ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Wednesday said President Donald Trump is "inviting" a Republican...

Dems Want To Disband Trump's Voter Fraud Commission In Gov't Funding Bill 49 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday called for President Trump to disband his shady...

Graham Says Trump Isn't 'Crazy' To Attack Congress, It's A 'Strategy' 50 minutes ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday morning argued that President Donald Trump's recent attacks on congressional...

Jeff Flake Shrugs Off Trump's Incessant Attacks: That's His 'Prerogative' about 3 hours ago

The latest Republican target of President Donald Trump’s public criticism is taking the disapproval with...

Reports: Trump Met With Possible Flake Challengers While In Phoenix about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump publicly berated Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Twitter Wednesday morning and during...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.