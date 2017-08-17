TPM Livewire

Trump Applauds Kelli Ward’s Decision To Challenge Jeff Flake

Ross D. Franklin/AP
By Published August 17, 2017 7:37 am

After lashing out at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for criticizing the President for his comments on the violence that broke out at Charlottesville, Va. rally last weekend, President Donald Trump attacked another Republican colleague on Twitter Thursday: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

He praised Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward (R) for challenging “Flake Jeff Flake” in the 2018 Arizona GOP primary, calling the senator “WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!” Trump tweeted.

The criticism comes after Flake several weeks appearing on cable news shows, discussing his new book “Conscience of a Conservative” and calling out his party for embracing Trump and abandoning traditional conservative values.

Trump is also scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Phoenix next Tuesday evening, his first visit out west since he was elected president. 

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
