Trump Applauds Kelli Ward’s Decision To Challenge Jeff Flake

After lashing out at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for criticizing the President for his comments on the violence that broke out at Charlottesville, Va. rally last weekend, President Donald Trump attacked another Republican colleague on Twitter Thursday: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

He praised Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward (R) for challenging “Flake Jeff Flake” in the 2018 Arizona GOP primary, calling the senator “WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!” Trump tweeted.

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The criticism comes after Flake several weeks appearing on cable news shows, discussing his new book “Conscience of a Conservative” and calling out his party for embracing Trump and abandoning traditional conservative values.

Trump is also scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Phoenix next Tuesday evening, his first visit out west since he was elected president.