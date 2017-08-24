TPM Livewire

Reports: Trump Met With Possible Flake Challengers While In Phoenix

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 24, 2017 8:27 am

President Donald Trump publicly berated Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Twitter Wednesday morning and during his campaign speech — without mentioning his name — Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Now, new reports reveal the President also privately criticized the Arizona senator during a meeting with Flake’s potential challengers Tuesday.

Before he gave his rally speech, Trump spoke with Arizona state Treasurer Jeff DeWitt and former state GOP chairman Robert Graham, according to sources familiar with the meeting who spoke with Politico and CNN. Both are considering a primary run against Flake, who is up for re-election in 2018.

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) and Graham’s 13-year-old daughter, who posted a photo of the huddle on Instagram, were also present at the meeting, CNN reported.

Sources told Politico and CNN that the meeting was focused on getting rid of Flake, who Trump referred to as “the flake.”

The President has been lashing out against Flake publicly for about a week. Last Thursday, Trump tweeted praise of former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward (R), who’s also considering a run against Flake. He called Flake “toxic” and “weak on borders, crime and a non-factor in the Senate.”

He tweeted again Wednesday morning, saying he is “not a fan” of Flake.

The criticism comes after Flake spent several weeks appearing on cable news shows, discussing his new book “Conscience of a Conservative” and calling out his party for embracing Trump and abandoning traditional conservative values. 

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Jeff Flake Shrugs Off Trump's Incessant Attacks: That's His 'Prerogative' 35 minutes ago

The latest Republican target of President Donald Trump’s public criticism is taking the disapproval with...

Reports: Trump Met With Possible Flake Challengers While In Phoenix about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump publicly berated Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Twitter Wednesday morning and during...

Report: White House To Direct Military To Bar Transgender People From Enlisting about 2 hours ago

Nearly a month after President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that...

Gianforte Spox: He'll Keep His Word, ‘Sit Down’ With Reporter He Body Slammed about 3 hours ago

When Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and...

Report: Trump Aide Sent Email About Possible Meeting With Campaign, Putin about 4 hours ago

Investigators in Congress have discovered an email sent by a Trump campaign aide in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.