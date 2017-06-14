FBI Says 2nd Congressman Sustained ‘Minor Injuries,’ Confirms Shooter’s ID

The FBI on Wednesday released a joint statement on the early morning shooting at a Republican congressional baseball team practice, documenting a second injured congressman in addition to Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

The unnamed second congressman sustained “minor injuries and was also transported by a medic unit,” the FBI said.

The agency also confirmed the identity of the alleged shooter, James Hodgkinson.

Asked about the FBI statement at a press conference Wednesday, Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), who was present at the shooting, appeared to identify the second congressman as Roger Williams (R-TX), whose staffer was among those shot.

“Congressman Roger Williams is my coach, and he, in trying to protect some of the players and my son — my son and I scrambled into the dugout — he sprained his ankle, and he has had medical attention,” Barton said. “We don’t think it’s broken. He was not shot though. He injured himself in trying to protect some other people.”

That brought the total number of injured in the incident to six — including the two congressmen, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and two Capitol Police officers.

One of the Capitol Police officers, the statement noted “was transported to the hospital in a police cruiser for minor injuries and has been released.” The other, according to the statement, “is hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition.”

Hodgkinson, the FBI said, “was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The FBI statement also said it was “actively investigating Hodgkinson, to include his associates, whereabouts, social media impressions, and potential motivations. This is an active investigation that continues to unfold.”

“The ATF is running a trace on two weapons, to include a rifle and a handgun,” it added.