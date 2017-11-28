Eric Trump: ‘Staggering’ That Disney-Owned ABC Calls ‘Pocahontas’ Offensive

Eric Trump on Tuesday argued that an ABC News reporter didn’t have any right calling the President’s use of “Pocahontas” as an attack offensive.

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2017

President Donald Trump on Monday called Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) Pocahontas, an attack he uses often, during a White House event celebrating Navajo Code Talkers.

Eric Trump, 33, appeared to be referring in his tweet to ABC News White House correspondent Johnathan Karl, who asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Monday about Trump’s attack line: “Why did he feel the need to say something that is offensive to many people while honoring the Navajo Code Talkers, these genuine American heroes?”

“I think what most people find offensive is Sen. Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career,” Sanders responded, before saying that the assertions of many Native Americans that Trump’s use of the term was “racist” were “ridiculous.”

As a Senate candidate in 2012, Warren was attacked by then-Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA) for claiming to have Native American heritage without any evidence to prove as much.

Trump took up the attack, and began referring to Warren by the name of the Native American woman who lived at the turn of the 17th century, when Warren began campaigning for Hillary Clinton in 2016.