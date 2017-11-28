TPM Livewire

Eric Trump: ‘Staggering’ That Disney-Owned ABC Calls ‘Pocahontas’ Offensive

Luis M. Alvarez/FRE596 AP
By Published November 28, 2017 10:42 am

Eric Trump on Tuesday argued that an ABC News reporter didn’t have any right calling the President’s use of “Pocahontas” as an attack offensive.

President Donald Trump on Monday called Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) Pocahontas, an attack he uses often, during a White House event celebrating Navajo Code Talkers.

Eric Trump, 33, appeared to be referring in his tweet to ABC News White House correspondent Johnathan Karl, who asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Monday about Trump’s attack line: “Why did he feel the need to say something that is offensive to many people while honoring the Navajo Code Talkers, these genuine American heroes?”

“I think what most people find offensive is Sen. Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career,” Sanders responded, before saying that the assertions of many Native Americans that Trump’s use of the term was “racist” were “ridiculous.”

As a Senate candidate in 2012, Warren was attacked by then-Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA) for claiming to have Native American heritage without any evidence to prove as much.

Trump took up the attack, and began referring to Warren by the name of the Native American woman who lived at the turn of the 17th century, when Warren began campaigning for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
Most Popular

