Eric Trump Predicts CNN Won’t Cover Harvey Donation After CNN Covered It

By Published September 1, 2017 8:36 am

Eric Trump on Thursday evening tried to bash one of his father’s arch-nemeses, CNN, by predicting that the network would not cover his father’s personal donation to the recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

His attempt to burn the network failed miserably, however.

Eric Trump published his tweet criticizing CNN around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Yet CNN had published a story on Trump’s donation pledge hours earlier, soon after the White House announced the planned contribution, and the network also covered it on the air.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
