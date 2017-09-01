Eric Trump Predicts CNN Won’t Cover Harvey Donation After CNN Covered It

Eric Trump on Thursday evening tried to bash one of his father’s arch-nemeses, CNN, by predicting that the network would not cover his father’s personal donation to the recovery efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

His attempt to burn the network failed miserably, however.

Eric Trump published his tweet criticizing CNN around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

So proud!!! Let's see if @CNN or the #MSM acknowledges this incredible generosity. My guess: they won't… https://t.co/hTQd2qnsR2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 31, 2017

Yet CNN had published a story on Trump’s donation pledge hours earlier, soon after the White House announced the planned contribution, and the network also covered it on the air.