WH: Trump To Give ‘A Million Dollars Of Personal Money’ To Harvey Relief Aid

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said President Donald Trump pledged “a million dollars of personal money” to Hurricane Harvey relief aid.

“He would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we’ve seen across this country do and he’s pledging a million dollars of personal money to the fund,” Sanders said during her daily briefing.

She said Trump asked her to take “suggestions” from reporters in the briefing room about “the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid.”

“But as I said, he’ll pledge proudly a million dollars of his own personal money to help the people of both Texas and Louisiana,” Sanders said.

“Will that be coming from Trump personally as opposed to the Trump Foundation or the Trump Organization?” a reporter asked, citing Trump’s charitable foundation (currently under investigation) and his business.

“I know that the President, he said he was personally going to give. I don’t know the legal part of exactly that,” Sanders said. “But he said his personal money, so I would assume that comes directly from him.”