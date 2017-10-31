TPM Livewire

Trump Deflects From Indictments By Going After Tony Podesta

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks as he stands next Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published October 31, 2017 11:02 am

In his search for another target now that two of his campaign aides face charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and another has pleaded guilty, President Donald Trump landed on Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta.

Rather than repeating his calls to investigate a uranium deal carried out while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state and links between the Clinton campaign and a dossier alleging ties between himself and Russia, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning about Podesta’s departure from his lobbying firm, the Podesta Group.

Scrutiny of Podesta stems from the Mueller probe’s focus on Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who was indicted for money laundering and failing to disclose lobbying work for a foreign entity, among other charges.

Manafort worked on behalf of a pro-Russia poltical party in Ukraine using an entity called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, according to the indictment. The Podesta Group also did work for the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, and the firm has been subpoenaed by Mueller’s probe, although it has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The firm has said that the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine told it no foreign government or party funded its work.

Trump’s focus on Podesta came after he and the White House downplayed indictments against Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates. The President distanced himself from the indictments by arguing that the charges stem from activities that took place before Manafort and Gates joined his campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Deflects From Indictments By Going After Tony Podesta 11 seconds ago

In his search for another target now that two of his campaign aides face...

WH Says Trump Won't Fire Mueller, As Bannon Pushes Him To Defund Probe 23 minutes ago

After news broke that three former members of President Donald Trump’s campaign have been...

Report: Lewandowski Was Trump Official Papadopoulos Emailed About Russia Trip 26 minutes ago

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was the "high-ranking campaign official" former campaign...

Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser: Papadopoulos Was 'The Coffee Boy' 55 minutes ago

Former Donald Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo on Tuesday blamed simple youthful indiscretion for...

In 2016, Trump Called Papadopoulos An ‘Excellent Guy.’ Today He’s A ‘Liar’ about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump has apparently changed him mind about a former foreign policy adviser...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.