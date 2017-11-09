TPM Livewire

Dem Mega-Donor Drops Another $10 Million On Trump Impeachment Ads

PIN-IT
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
By Published November 9, 2017 1:39 pm

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is doubling down on his impeachment push against President Trump.

Despite veiled pushback from party leaders on impeachment talk, Steyer is spending another $10 million on cable TV advertisements carrying his message of removing Trump from office.

Steyer plans to fund two new advertisements with the $10 million investment, Politico reported. The new ads will be in addition to one that’s already been circulating on cable news for weeks. Nearly 2 million people have already signed Steyer’s impeachment petition, he told reporters on a conference call, according to Politico.

The advertisement has even caught an audience with the President himself, likely after it aired on Fox News for the first time on Oct. 27. Trump called Steyer “wacky” and “totally unhinged.” 

Fox News pulled the advertisement from its airwaves four day later. The network told TPM it pulled the ad because of “strong negative reaction” from its viewers.

Steyer, a billionaire who invested more than $160 million in Democrats in the 2014 and 2016 election cycles, isn’t backing down from his impeachment campaign, despite pushback from not only Trump, but also leaders of his party.

While she didn’t directly criticize Steyer’s advertisement, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN that talks of impeachment are “not someplace that I think we should go.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mueller Probe Interviews Stephen Miller 51 minutes ago

Robert Mueller's probe into suspected collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government...

WH On Moore Report: ‘That Hypothetical Would Be Disqualifying For Anyone' about 1 hours ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Breitbart Editor Comes To Moore's Defense After WaPo Report about 2 hours ago

A Breitbart News editor came to Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's defense on...

Report: Russians Offered To 'Send Five Women' to Trump's Moscow Hotel Room about 4 hours ago

After a business meeting in preparation for the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow,...

Former WH Comms Director: Trump Held Presser During My Interview For The Job about 5 hours ago

Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after a short stint as White House communications...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.