Dem Mega-Donor Drops Another $10 Million On Trump Impeachment Ads

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is doubling down on his impeachment push against President Trump.

Despite veiled pushback from party leaders on impeachment talk, Steyer is spending another $10 million on cable TV advertisements carrying his message of removing Trump from office.

Steyer plans to fund two new advertisements with the $10 million investment, Politico reported. The new ads will be in addition to one that’s already been circulating on cable news for weeks. Nearly 2 million people have already signed Steyer’s impeachment petition, he told reporters on a conference call, according to Politico.

The advertisement has even caught an audience with the President himself, likely after it aired on Fox News for the first time on Oct. 27. Trump called Steyer “wacky” and “totally unhinged.”

Fox News pulled the advertisement from its airwaves four day later. The network told TPM it pulled the ad because of “strong negative reaction” from its viewers.

Steyer, a billionaire who invested more than $160 million in Democrats in the 2014 and 2016 election cycles, isn’t backing down from his impeachment campaign, despite pushback from not only Trump, but also leaders of his party.

While she didn’t directly criticize Steyer’s advertisement, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN that talks of impeachment are “not someplace that I think we should go.”