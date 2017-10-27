Trump Calls Dem Mega-Donor Tom Steyer ‘Wacky’ And ‘Totally Unhinged’

Democrat donor Tom Steyer’s $10 million impeachment campaign is getting under President Donald Trump’s skin.

Steyer’s one-minute advertisement — which asks voters to call Congress about filing articles of impeachment — has aired on cable news multiple times a day for the past week, including “Fox and Friends,” Trump’s favorite show.

That’s likely where the President saw the advertisement. He tweeted “Thank you @foxandfriends. Really great job and show!” just minutes after he criticized Steyer, calling the California billionaire activist “wacky” and “totally unhinged.”

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Trump’s claim that Steyer “never wins elections” isn’t totally unfounded. The former hedge fund manager spent more than $70 million in support of Democrats in the 2014 election cycle with little success. He gave $80 million-plus to Democrats in 2016, according to The Atlantic. Steyer has said he’s not ruling out a 2020 presidential run or a 2018 California gubernatorial bid, but he claims the new advertisement is a just a way to raise awareness, not gain publicity.

In the video, Steyer outlines all of Trump’s “dangerous” moves as President thus far, and said that a Republican Congress “once impeached a President for far less.”

“Yet today people in Congress and his own administration know that this President is a clear and present danger who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons, and they do nothing,” he said.

Watch the advertisement below: