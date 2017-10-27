TPM Livewire

Trump Calls Dem Mega-Donor Tom Steyer ‘Wacky’ And ‘Totally Unhinged’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran policy from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 27, 2017 9:17 am

Democrat donor Tom Steyer’s $10 million impeachment campaign is getting under President Donald Trump’s skin.

Steyer’s one-minute advertisement — which asks voters to call Congress about filing articles of impeachment — has aired on cable news multiple times a day for the past week, including “Fox and Friends,” Trump’s favorite show.

That’s likely where the President saw the advertisement. He tweeted “Thank you @foxandfriends. Really great job and show!” just minutes after he criticized Steyer, calling the California billionaire activist “wacky” and “totally unhinged.”

Trump’s claim that Steyer “never wins elections” isn’t totally unfounded. The former hedge fund manager spent more than $70 million in support of Democrats in the 2014 election cycle with little success. He gave $80 million-plus to Democrats in 2016, according to The Atlantic. Steyer has said he’s not ruling out a 2020 presidential run or a 2018 California gubernatorial bid, but he claims the new advertisement is a just a way to raise awareness, not gain publicity.

In the video, Steyer outlines all of Trump’s “dangerous” moves as President thus far, and said that a Republican Congress “once impeached a President for far less.”

“Yet today people in Congress and his own administration know that this President is a clear and present danger who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons, and they do nothing,” he said.

Watch the advertisement below:

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Calls Dem Mega-Donor Tom Steyer ‘Wacky’ And ‘Totally Unhinged’ 16 seconds ago

Democrat donor Tom Steyer’s $10 million impeachment campaign is getting under President Donald Trump’s...

Conway Won't Say If She's Comfortable With Data Firm Contacting Wikileaks 24 minutes ago

During an interview on CNN Friday morning, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway would...

Third Woman Accuses President George H.W. Bush Of Groping During Photo Op about 1 hours ago

A third woman has come forward accusing former President George H.W. Bush of groping...

Another Woman Accuses Halperin Of Sexual Misconduct: 'It Was Gross' about 2 hours ago

After several women anonymously spoke to CNN and the Daily Beast this week to...

HBO Drops Halperin-Linked Project As Another Accuser Comes Forward about 15 hours ago

HBO on Thursday announced that it will not move forward with a project connected...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.