Pelosi: Impeaching Trump Is ‘Not Someplace’ I Think Dems Should Go

Susan Walsh/AP
By Published November 5, 2017 10:00 am

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she doesn’t think Democrats should focus on impeaching President Donald Trump.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether Democrats will try to impeach Trump if they win the House in the 2018 midterm elections, as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has claimed, Pelosi said, “No.”

“I believe that whatever we do, we have a responsibility first and foremost to unify the nation. Second of all, you can’t go down any path without the facts and the law,” she said. “If that’s there, perhaps it will come out in these investigations.”

She said if new facts “come forth” about Trump, then “let the chips fall where they may.”

“But it’s not someplace that I think we should go,” Pelosi said.

“Not a priority for you,” Jake Tapper pressed.

“No,” she replied. “That’s not what our election is about.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
