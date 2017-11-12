TPM Livewire

Conway: Trump Wants To Discuss ‘Major Issues’ With Putin, Not Election Meddling

PIN-IT
Photo by C.B. Schmelter / White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway looks on during a press conference at CADAS on Thursday, July 6, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Conway, along with Gov. Bill Haslam, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price, Judge Duane Slone and recovering opioid addict and mother of three Mallie Moore spoke on the opioid crisis.
C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press
By Published November 12, 2017 11:37 am

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants to “deal with” Russian President Vladimir Putin on “major issues,” not including Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

“The President is not the chairman of the board of elections in this country,” Conway said on ABC News’ “This Week. “He’s the President of the United States.”

She said Trump “wants to deal with President Putin” and other heads of state “on major issues like global security, on trade, perhaps in other countries, on combating ISIS, on a nuclearized North Korea.”

Trump on Saturday said he “really” believed that Putin “means it” when the Russian leader tells Trump that Russia “did not meddle in our election.”

“Every time he sees me, he said: ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I believe, I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it,” Trump said.

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that Russia did interfere in the U.S. election to aid Trump’s campaign.

“What the President believes is most important here. He believes the assessment of the intelligence communities,” Conway said Sunday, though Trump has questioned their conclusions. “And he stands by that.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway: Trump Wants To Discuss 'Major Issues' With Putin, Not Election Meddling about 5 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants to...

Kelly: I Don't Keep Track Of Trump's Tweets, I Just 'Find Out About Them' about 6 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly on Sunday said that he does not...

Trump Publicly Lauds Own Restraint For Not Calling Kim Jong Un 'Short And Fat' about 6 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his own restraint for not calling North Korean...

GOP Senator: Allegations Against Moore 'Have More Credibility' Than His Denial about 7 hours ago

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Sunday said the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Third GOP Senator Rescinds His Support For Roy Moore Over Allegations about 8 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Saturday became the third member of his caucus to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.