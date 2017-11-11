TPM Livewire

CIA Director Contradicts Trump, ‘Stands By’ Russian Interference Assessment

PIN-IT
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published November 11, 2017 4:22 pm

After President Donald Trump again cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on Saturday, Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo issued a statement contradicting the commander-in-chief’s remarks.

“The Director stands by and has always stood by the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment entitled: Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections,” a CIA spokesperson told CNN. “The intelligence assessment with regard to Russian election meddling has not changed.”

Trump suggested that the assessment was not so definitive, telling reporters accompanying him to an economic summit in Vietnam that Russian President Vladimir Putin said “he absolutely did not meddle in our election.”

“Every time he sees me, he said: ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I believe, I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it,” Trump said after holding brief meetings with Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

The President also lashed at the leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies, as he has in the past. Trump dismissed the former heads of those agencies, which concluded that Russia intervened in the presidential race to swing it in his favor, as “political hacks.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CIA Director Contradicts Trump, ‘Stands By’ Russian Interference Assessment about 5 hours ago

After President Donald Trump again cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election...

McConnell: I ‘Misspoke’ On No Tax Increase For Middle Class Families about 8 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Friday that he "misspoke" when he previously...

Two Republican Senators Rescind Endorsements Of Roy Moore about 10 hours ago

Two Republican senators rescinded their endorsements of Alabama Senate candidate (R) Roy Moore Friday...

Denying Allegations, Moore Tells Hannity He Did ‘Not Generally’ Pursue Teens about 1 days ago

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) pushed back on reports that he pursued sexual...

NRSC Pulls Out Of Roy Moore Campaign Fundraising Agreement about 1 days ago

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) dropped its fundraising agreement with Alabama GOP Senate...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.