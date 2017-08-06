TPM Livewire

Conway: Bills To Shield Mueller From Trump Are All Based On ‘Hypotheticals’

Photo by C.B. Schmelter / White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway looks on during a press conference at CADAS on Thursday, July 6, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Conway, along with Gov. Bill Haslam, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price, Judge Duane Slone and recovering opioid addict and mother of three Mallie Moore spoke on the opioid crisis.
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump has not discussed firing special counsel Robert Mueller, and claimed proposals to shield Mueller from Trump’s influence are based on “hypotheticals.”

Asked on ABC News’ “This Week” how Trump feels about a bill Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Chris Coons introduced to shield special counsels from political influence, Conway said, “Why are we engaging in hypotheticals? The entire Russia investigation is a hypothetical.”

She said Trump “has not even discussed” firing Mueller, who is leading the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“The President is not discussing firing Bob Mueller,” Conway said. “We are complying and cooperating with — he has not discussed firing Bob Mueller.”

She nevertheless took an oblique shot at Mueller’s continuing investigation, which appears to be intensifying: The special counsel reportedly recently impaneled a Washington, D.C. grand jury as part of the probe.

“Even though he just hired the 16th person, many of them are Democratic donors,” Conway said. “But we will continue to cooperate and comply.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
