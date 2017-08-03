WSJ: Mueller Impanels Grand Jury In Federal Russia Probe

Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, recently impaneled a grand jury as part of the probe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the Washington, D.C. grand jury “began its work in recent weeks” and is separate from the one assisting with the probe into President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The impanelment of that jury predated Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.

The empanelment of a new, separate grand jury reflects the scope of Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election and whether any members of Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

Mueller’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment. Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the special counsel, declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal.