Comey Makes Unsubtle Trump Dig: Hoping For ‘Ethical Leadership’ In 2018

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published January 2, 2018 9:16 am

Fired former FBI Director James Comey made another dig at President Donald Trump on Twitter over the weekend, writing on New Year’s Eve that he hopes 2018 brings “more ethical leadership focused on truth and lasting values.”

Comey has previously used his non-alias Twitter account — he used to tweet under the cover of theologian Reinhold Niebuhr — to troll the President, occasionally tweeting quotes from the likes of Thomas Jefferson and Winston Churchill relevant to the Trump news of the day. His new book, set to publish in May, is titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” likely referencing Comey’s claims that Trump asked for his “loyalty” months before firing him.

Comey was abruptly dismissed by Trump not long after Comey confirmed his agency was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Before the firing, the President apparently told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Trump denies asking for that pledge.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
