Comey Makes Unsubtle Trump Dig: Hoping For ‘Ethical Leadership’ In 2018

Fired former FBI Director James Comey made another dig at President Donald Trump on Twitter over the weekend, writing on New Year’s Eve that he hopes 2018 brings “more ethical leadership focused on truth and lasting values.”

Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values. Happy New Year, everybody. — James Comey (@Comey) December 31, 2017

Comey has previously used his non-alias Twitter account — he used to tweet under the cover of theologian Reinhold Niebuhr — to troll the President, occasionally tweeting quotes from the likes of Thomas Jefferson and Winston Churchill relevant to the Trump news of the day. His new book, set to publish in May, is titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” likely referencing Comey’s claims that Trump asked for his “loyalty” months before firing him.

Comey was abruptly dismissed by Trump not long after Comey confirmed his agency was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Before the firing, the President apparently told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Trump denies asking for that pledge.