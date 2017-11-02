TPM Livewire

Comey Takes Apparent Dig At Trump With New Book Title: ‘A Higher Loyalty’

PIN-IT
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published November 2, 2017 11:24 am

Former FBI Director James Comey made a not-so-subtle reference to a fateful conversation he had with President Donald Trump with the title of his new memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

The book is set for a May 1 release and will likely detail some never-before-told aspects of his last days at the FBI before he was abruptly fired by Trump not long after Comey confirmed his agency was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Before the firing, the President apparently told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Trump denies asking for that pledge. Comey instead said he would always be honest with him. Trump also asked Comey to drop the investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to Comey’s testimony before Congress.    

Axios first reported the new title of Comey’s book and the former FBI director tweeted out the article, saying “Lordy I hope there are pictures,” a nostalgic reference to comments he made during his testimony before the Senate.

After Trump heard that Comey had taken copious notes about their meetings, he tweeted that he had “tapes” of their conversations that would contradict Comey’s version of the story.

“Lordy I hope there are tapes,” Comey had said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Comey Takes Apparent Dig At Trump With New Book Title: ‘A Higher Loyalty’ 6 seconds ago

Former FBI Director James Comey made a not-so-subtle reference to a fateful conversation he...

Former MI6 Officer Steele Was Paid $168,000 For Dossier, Fusion GPS Says 6 seconds ago

Former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele’s company was paid $168,000 for its work creating...

Former Interim DNC Chair Calls Clinton Joint Fundraising Agreement A 'Cancer' 51 minutes ago

Former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile has accused the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign of...

Reports: NPR Staff Unhappy With How CEO Handled Allegations Against Editor about 2 hours ago

NPR’s CEO and chief legal officer were aware of harassment complaints against its top...

Tapper Slams Fox News For 'Lying' In Headline And Tweet On His Remarks about 3 hours ago

CNN host Jake Tapper on Wednesday tore into Fox News for a misleading tweet...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.