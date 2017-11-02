Comey Takes Apparent Dig At Trump With New Book Title: ‘A Higher Loyalty’

Former FBI Director James Comey made a not-so-subtle reference to a fateful conversation he had with President Donald Trump with the title of his new memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

The book is set for a May 1 release and will likely detail some never-before-told aspects of his last days at the FBI before he was abruptly fired by Trump not long after Comey confirmed his agency was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Before the firing, the President apparently told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Trump denies asking for that pledge. Comey instead said he would always be honest with him. Trump also asked Comey to drop the investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to Comey’s testimony before Congress.

Axios first reported the new title of Comey’s book and the former FBI director tweeted out the article, saying “Lordy I hope there are pictures,” a nostalgic reference to comments he made during his testimony before the Senate.

After Trump heard that Comey had taken copious notes about their meetings, he tweeted that he had “tapes” of their conversations that would contradict Comey’s version of the story.

“Lordy I hope there are tapes,” Comey had said.