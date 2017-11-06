Comey Goes Public On Twitter, Thanks Reinhold Niebuhr For Years Of ‘Cover’

Former FBI Director James Comey is no longer hiding behind an American theologian and ethicist’s avatar on Twitter.

On Monday, Comey tweeted from his new Twitter handle, @Comey, saying he’s “glad to be part of the Twitterverse” and said he was “grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years.”

Here’s my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years. — James Comey (@Comey) November 6, 2017

Comey has been on Twitter since February 2014, according to his profile, recently tweeting under the handle @FormerBu, and the name Reinhold Niebuhr, a famous theologian and ethicist best known for the “Serenity” prayer.

Comey has been slowly navigating his way back into the public sphere since President Donald Trump abruptly fired him not long after he confirmed his agency was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

On Thursday, the title of Comey’s new memoir was released, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” a not-so-subtle reference to his claims that Trump asked him to pledge loyalty to the President.

He’s also started speaking in a political science course at Howard University — despite his convocation speech at the university getting derailed by protesters — and posting moody nature pictures on Twitter, promising to “tweet in useful ways.”

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — James Comey (@Comey) October 23, 2017

Trump’s firing of Comey is what prompted the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, who recently filed charges against three former Trump campaign affiliates.