TPM Livewire

Comey Goes Public On Twitter, Thanks Reinhold Niebuhr For Years Of ‘Cover’

PIN-IT
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 6, 2017 10:57 am

Former FBI Director James Comey is no longer hiding behind an American theologian and ethicist’s avatar on Twitter.

On Monday, Comey tweeted from his new Twitter handle, @Comey, saying he’s “glad to be part of the Twitterverse” and said he was “grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years.”

Comey has been on Twitter since February 2014, according to his profile, recently tweeting under the handle @FormerBu, and the name Reinhold Niebuhr, a famous theologian and ethicist best known for the “Serenity” prayer.

Comey has been slowly navigating his way back into the public sphere since President Donald Trump abruptly fired him not long after he confirmed his agency was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

On Thursday, the title of Comey’s new memoir was released, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” a not-so-subtle reference to his claims that Trump asked him to pledge loyalty to the President.

He’s also started speaking in a political science course at Howard University — despite his convocation speech at the university getting derailed by protesters — and posting moody nature pictures on Twitter, promising to “tweet in useful ways.”

Trump’s firing of Comey is what prompted the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, who recently filed charges against three former Trump campaign affiliates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After News Of Sen. Paul's Fractured Ribs, Police Say Charges Could Worsen 17 minutes ago

Charges against the neighbor of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) could intensify based on updated...

Fox News Axes Dem Mega-Donor's Impeachment Ad After Trump Tweets about 1 hours ago

Tom Steyer wants President Trump to be impeached. Fox News decided to impeach his...

UK Regulator Finds Fox News' Hannity, Carlson Breached Impartiality Standards about 3 hours ago

The British government's communications regulator ruled on Monday that the Fox News programs anchored...

Biker Who Flipped Off Trump's Motorcade: I Was Fired For Photo about 4 hours ago

A cyclist who went viral after giving President Donald Trump’s motorcade the finger was...

Comey Goes Public On Twitter, Thanks Reinhold Niebuhr For Years Of ‘Cover’ about 5 hours ago

Former FBI Director James Comey is no longer hiding behind an American theologian and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.