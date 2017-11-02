TPM Livewire

CNN: Kushner Gave Mueller Documents From Campaign, Transition

Andrew Harrer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published November 2, 2017 6:39 pm

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law White House adviser Jared Kushner recently gave documents from the 2016 campaign and transition to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the federal Russia probe, CNN reported late Thursday.

CNN reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, that Kushner voluntarily gave Mueller documents from the campaign and the transition similar to the materials he gave to congressional investigators.

Mueller’s team has “expressed interest in Kushner,” CNN reported, citing to unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Unnamed sources close to Trump’s administration told CNN that to their knowledge, Kushner is not a target in Mueller’s investigation.

That knowledge has not held up in the past; members of Trump’s administration have also made that claim, incorrectly, about the President himself.

According to CNN’s report, investigators have taken an interest in Kushner’s role in Trump’s abrupt termination of James Comey as director of the FBI, and have questioned other witnesses on the subject, among others:

Other points of focus that pertain to Kushner include the Trump campaign’s 2016 data analytics operation, his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Kushner’s own contacts with Russians, according to sources briefed on the probe.

Politico reported on Tuesday that Mueller will interview White House communications director Hope Hicks and other current members of Trump’s administration after the President returns from his upcoming 12-day trip to Asia.

