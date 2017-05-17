TPM Livewire

CNN Reporter Says State Department Staffer Demanded She Name Sources

PIN-IT
By Published May 17, 2017 6:47 pm

CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski on Wednesday alleged that a State Department communications adviser demanded that she reveal her sources or else be cut off from further access to the agency.

Kosinski wrote in a Facebook post she headlined “This Is How Your Government Responds to Unfavorable News Coverage” that R.C. Hammond (pictured above), communications adviser to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, leveled personal attacks against her and ultimately resorted to threats when she refused his demands.

“He kicked off the conversation with a venomously irate ‘What the hell are you doing??!!'” Kosinski wrote.

She said Hammond then asked her to “at least tell him what jobs” her sources held at the State Department.

“I had to explain to him that wasn’t how it worked,” Kosinski wrote. “This, mind you, is someone employed by the US government to act as a communications professional.”

She went on to say Hammond then told her she was losing the “shred of credibility” she had left, and subsequently threatened to cut her off from State Department information and responses.

Kosinski wrote that she asked Hammond to “name one time he had ever shared information” with her or responded to an email she sent.

According to Kosinski, Hammond explained his unresponsiveness like so: “WE don’t think you’re smart enough to HANDLE OUR information!!!!”

The State Department did not immediately respond late Wednesday to TPM’s request for comment.

This is How Your Government Responds to Unfavorable News CoverageMonday night, as the story of the President giving…

Posted by Michelle Kosinski on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN Reporter Says State Department Staffer Demanded She Name Sources 8 seconds ago

CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski on Wednesday alleged that a State Department communications adviser demanded that...

Reports: DOJ Names Ex-FBI Chief Robert Mueller Special Counsel In Russia Probe 42 minutes ago

The Justice Department on Wednesday named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special prosecutor in...

Trump Considering Joe Lieberman For FBI Director about 3 hours ago

Yes, you read that right: President Donald Trump is considering former Sen. Joe Lieberman...

Spicer Says Trump 'Wants To Get To The Bottom' Of Reports On Comey Memo about 3 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday said President Donald Trump "wants to get to...

McConnell Calls For Comey To Testify Publicly: 'We Need To Hear From Him' about 3 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday called for ousted FBI Director James...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.