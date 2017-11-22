TPM Livewire

Chaffetz: Some Will ‘Want To Take Advantage’ And ‘Throw An Allegation’

Molly Riley/FR170882 AP
By Published November 22, 2017 2:16 pm

Former congressman and current Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said Tuesday that he feared some people “will want to take advantage” of the recent wave of reporting on workplace sexual harassment “and throw an allegation.”

On Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime,” host Melissa Francis asked Chaffetz if the stories about harassment felt “like a witch hunt.”

“I mean, a lot of men out there are worried that, even if they didn’t do anything, that women are going to come after them,” she said. “Is that a fear that you hear from other men? Do you feel that yourself?”

“Well, I do think it is mostly a gender issue,” Chaffetz replied. “I mean, it does happen against men as well. But, I’ve got to tell you, if you are not acting appropriately in the right setting, you should pay a consequence.”

He continued: “I fear, though, that there will be some people that will want to take advantage and throw an allegation. And then how do you get your reputation back? And so we’ve got to be very, very careful and make sure that it’s well-documented, and you’re going to have people say, ‘Hey, it’s not true.’”

Chaffetz announced in May that he would retire from Congress by the end of the following month, a full year and a half before his fifth term would have finished.

“I just turned 50,” he said by way of explanation at the time. “I’m sleeping on a cot in my office.”

Watch below via Fox News:

H/t Crooks and Liars

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
Chaffetz: Some Will 'Want To Take Advantage' And 'Throw An Allegation'

