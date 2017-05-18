TPM Livewire

Report: Chaffetz To Step Down Next Month

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published May 18, 2017 12:00 pm

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) is expected to announce that he plans to resign from Congress on June 30, Politico reported on Thursday.

Chaffetz is expected to make the announcement later Thursday, Politico reported, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the lawmaker’s plans. His office did not immediately respond to TPM’s requests for comment.

The House Oversight chairman announced in April that he would not seek another term in 2018 and had “made a personal decision to return to the private sector.” He later cited his lifestyle as one of the reasons he plans to leave Congress, saying, “I just turned 50. I’m sleeping on a cot in my office.”

His lifestyle may be about to get a lot cushier.

The Washingtonian reported in May that Chaffetz told colleagues he planned to take an on-air role at Fox News as early as July. Politico also reported, citing several unnamed “sources in the Capitol,” that Chaffetz has told colleagues that he will appear on Fox News.

And the report of Chaffetz’s sooner-than-expected departure from Congress comes at a time when he just got his powerful oversight panel a piece of the investigatory action around the growing scandals coming out of the White House.

In the wake of a bombshell New York Times report that then-FBI Director James Comey reportedly documented a request from President Donald Trump to shut down his bureau’s investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Chaffetz said he had his “subpoena pen ready” to get Comey’s memo.

Chaffetz announced on Twitter Wednesday that he had scheduled a hearing for next week and was trying to get Comey to testify, but apparently could not reach the former FBI director.

“I still need to speak with him,” Chaffetz tweeted, speculating that Comey “evidently has a new” phone number.

Less than 24 hours later, however, he expressed doubt that the memo actually existed.

“I question whether or not they’re actually there,” Chaffetz said of the memos Comey reportedly took down. “Nobody’s seen them.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Chaffetz To Step Down Next Month 17 seconds ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) is expected to announce that he plans to...

Are White House Press Briefings About To Get A Lot Less Spice-y? about 1 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer won't be meeting the press quite as often once...

Chaffetz: 'I Question' Whether Comey Memos Are 'Actually There' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Two days after threatening to use his “subpoena pen” to get his hands on...

Back On Twitter, Trump Throws Tantrum Over DOJ Appointing Special Counsel about 3 hours ago

In two tweets Thursday morning, President Donald Trump dispelled with the notion that he...

Ex-Fox News Honcho Roger Ailes Dead At 77 about 3 hours ago

Fox News reported Thursday morning that its founder, Roger Ailes, has died at the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.